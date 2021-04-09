‘Them’ Starts on Amazon Prime April 9

Terror anthology Them premieres on Amazon Prime April 9. Little Marvin created the series and Lena Waithe executive produces.

The show “explores terror in America,” according to Amazon. The season is set in the 1950s and looks at a Black family that moves from North Carolina to a white neighborhood in Los Angeles. “The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them,” according to Amazon.

Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd and Ryan Kwanten are in the cast. (Review by R. Thomas Umstead.)

Them is created and executive produced by Little Marvin along with executive producers Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews and Don Kurt. Them is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

Waithe created The Chi, which premieres season four on Showtime May 23.