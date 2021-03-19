‘The Chi’ Season Four on Showtime May 23

Season four of drama The Chi starts on Showtime May 23. It leads into season three of comedy Black Monday, and freshman comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors.

Lena Waithe created The Chi, and executive produces alongside Common. It is a coming-of-age story set on the South Side of Chicago. The cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross and Shamon Brown Jr.

There will be 10 episodes. Waithe and Common exec produce along with Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rishi Rajani, president of Hillman Grad Productions, and showrunner Justin Hillian.

Produced in Chicago, The Chi is produced by 20th Television.

Black Monday is about a motley crew of underdogs who caused the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. Don Cheadle stars alongside Andrew Rannell, Regina Hall and Paul Scheer.

There will be ten episodes. A co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, Black Monday is created by showrunners and executive producers David Caspe and Jordan Cahan. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive produce too.

Flatbush Misdemeanors is described by Showtime as “a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn.”

Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman created the series and star.

Kristin Dodson is also in the cast.

Flatbush Misdemeanors is a co-production by Showtime and Avalon.

The series is executive produced by Perlman and Iso, showrunner Nastaran Dibai, Justin Tipping, and Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon.