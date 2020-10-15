Showtime Renews 'Black Monday' for Third Season

Showtime has picked up the third season of its comedy series Black Monday, the network said Thursday.

The series, which follows a group of underdogs causing the worst stock market crash in history, stars Don Cheadle -- who also serves as executive producer -- along with Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Regina Hall (Little, Girls Trip). The series will return in 2021 with 10 episodes, according to the network.

Black Monday, a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, is also executive produced by David Caspe (Happy Endings), Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl) Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Good Boys, The Boys).