Showtime Renews ‘The Chi’

Showtime has renewed its drama series The Chi for a fourth season, the network said Tuesday.

The series, created by Lena Waithe and executive produced by Common, follows residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption, according to the network.

Season three of The Chi was up double-digits across platforms over last season and doubled its audience on streaming platforms, Showtime said. The Chi stars Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore , Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker.

“Each season, The Chi's authentic storytelling resonates more deeply with its devoted and growing audiences,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. in a statement. “Lena Waithe together with Justin Hillian explore the joys and the heartbreak of life on the South Side in a way that is unique on television, and we relish the prospect of continuing that exploration with them.”