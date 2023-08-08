Nexxen Adds Lumen Attention Metrics For CTV To Platform

Nexxen--until recently named Tremor International--said it made a deal to add attention metrics for connected TV, online video and display, to its ad tech platform.

The deal fortifies Nexxen’s new Attention Measurement offering and can be used by advertisers for pre-campaign planning, creative optimization, activation, measurement and post-campaign reporting.

“Our partnership with Lumen comes as marketers continue to explore attention measurement – for example, validation that a user saw an ad, saw part of an ad or didn’t see an ad – as a method to better understand how consumers are interacting with their campaigns,” said Karim Rayes, chief product officer of Nexxen. “Using solutions like ours, they can more comprehensively plan campaigns (when designing creative assets and allocating media spend), optimize campaigns in real time and plan for the future using post-campaign findings.”

Nexxen Studio uses artificial intelligence facial coding technology and its studio’s Active Attention measurement to enable brands to identify, frame by frame, the attention-driving elements in creative assets, These insights are separated into audience subsets, including. those with high intent to purchase, and assets are optimized to drive engagement for key groups.

Using Lumen’s attentive private marketplaces, Nexxen empowers clients to run their optimized creative across high-attention supply. The PMPs are curated using Nexxen premium supply, all of which can be activated through Nexxen’s demand-side platform.

“We are excited to go to market with our aPMP solution for CTV with Nexxen,” says Mike Follett, CEO of Lumen Research. “This will give advertisers an easy way to drive higher efficiency and effectiveness for CTV ads by delivering impressions across the ad-supported CTV channels and app inventory that are guaranteed to drive the most attention for their specific brand, generating higher awareness, consideration and conversion that can be measured and optimized from start to finish through our integration with Nexxen’s Attention Measurement solutions.”