Tremor International Units Combined To Form Nexxen

Tremor International said that it was combining its Amobee, Tremor Video DSP, Unruly SSP and the Spearad ad server and rebranding the amalgam as Nexxen.

The company said the new unified offering will create simplicity and efficiency for clients.

“We have been operating as one company for a while – completing the integration of Amobee, collaborating across sales teams and working in tandem to support the wider ecosystem – and our new brand name and identity formalize this evolution, allowing us to more cohesively meet your needs,” the company said.

In a blog post,CEO Ofer Druker noted that the new name was a palindrome. “Nexxen is a nod to the end-to-end nature of our platform while also borrowing from the Latin ‘nectere,; meaning to connect or bind. To me, it encapsulates our capacity to link disparate parts of the advertising lifecycle and form something future-facing and impactful, Drucker said.

Also Read: Tremor International Makes $25 Million Investment in Hisense’s VIDAA

“For our partners, Nexxen represents the bridge between the buy- and sell-sides, a maximization of the role technology plays at every stage of the advertising journey. With solutions spanning discovery, planning, activation, data segmentation, optimization and measurement, our product portfolio is built to boost marketers’ working media and publishers’ revenue yield across screens – no matter how far-reaching or hyper-niche their ambitions may be, Druker said.

And for the wider industry and investor community, we believe Nexxen signals a bright future for one of the most comprehensive and scaled omnichannel, horizontal platforms on the open internet,” he said.

Tremor Internatioanl also intends to change the listed Tremor International Ltd. parent company name to Nexxen International Ltd., subject to a shareholder vote at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.