Tremor International Acquires Amobee for $239 Million

Tremor International said it agreed to acquire Amobee for $239 million, continuing the dealmaking and consolidation in the ad tech business.

Tremor International CEO Ofer Druker (Image credit: Tremor International)

Tremor International provides an end-to-end advertising technology that enables advertisers to optimize campaigns and media companies to maximize monetization.

Amobee offers an advertising platform that optimizes outcomes for advertisers and media companies across linear TV, connected TV and digital media.

The acquisition boosts Tremor International's presence in the U.S. and its linear capabilities.

“The acquisition of Amobee is expected to build upon Tremor International’s growth strategy and proven track record of successfully integrating companies that enhance and expand the capabilities and scale of its data-driven end-to-end technology and business platform, focused on CTV and video,” said Tremor International CEO Ofer Druker.

“Amobee would add several capabilities including campaign execution across linear and digital channels within a single platform,” Druker added. “Additionally, the transaction would fulfill our strategy to add significant global scale and self-service growth to our demand side platform, increase our US and international customer reach and data footprint, and drive more advertiser spend to our SSP, Unruly.”

Tremor last month made a $25 million investment in VIDAA, Hisense’s CTV operating system.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval.

Tremor International said it has $360 million in cash on hand and that it expects to obtain a $50 million revolving credit facility before the transaction closes. ■