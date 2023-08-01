Netflix Sports Doc Series ‘Untold’ Starts New Season With Jake Paul

Documentary Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child premieres on Netflix August 1. The film looks at Paul, a YouTube star who has moved on to be a boxer. It asks whether Paul, brother of Logan Paul, is boxing’s savior, or a “delusional” self promoter.

It is the third season of Untold. The series examines curious stories in sports. Season two touched on NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who allegedly bet on games he refereed; football star Manti Te’o and his online girlfriend, who turned out to not actually exist; the ups and downs of sneaker company AND1; and the 1983 America's Cup sailing competition.

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child is part of a four-week August Untold event on Netflix, with new films out weekly. Due out later this month are Untold: Johnny Football, about troubled Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel; Untold: Hall of Shame, about Victor Conte and his role in the steroids-in-sports epidemic; and Untold: Swamp Kings, about the turbulent reign of coach Urban Meyer at the University of Florida from 2005 to 2010.

While the other three are documentary films, Swamp Kings is a four-part series.

Netflix says of Jake Paul the Problem Child, “Built on gripping interviews with the Paul brothers – along with their parents, fans, fellow boxers, and the skeptical old guard – the film culminates with a nail-biting match that will prove if Jake has what it takes to rule his new kingdom.”