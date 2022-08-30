Latest ‘Untold’ Investigation Details NBA Referee and Gambling

The latest episode of sports investigative series Untold premieres on Netflix August 30. Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul looks at former NBA referee Tim Donaghy and allegations of him gambling on his own games, which he went to prison for. The story “wound its way from the small town bookies of the Philadelphia suburbs to lining the pockets of the notorious New York crime families and worldwide sports gambling underworld,” said Netflix. “For the first time, all three co-conspirators discuss their involvement and, unsurprisingly, their stories don’t all line up.”

Season two has four episodes. Debuting August 16 was the story of football player Manti Te’o and his online girlfriend, who turned out to not actually exist. Debuting August 23 was one about the ups and downs of sneaker company AND1. The fourth episode, about the 1983 America's Cup sailing competition, is on September 6.

“From football to basketball and streetball to sailing, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have,” said Netflix. “Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat.”

Films are directed by Chapman Way, Maclain Way, Ryan Duffy, Tony Vainuku, Kevin Wilson Jr., and David Terry Fine.

Season one premiered last summer, with five episodes. Stories tackled the “Malice at the Palace” Pacers-Pistons brawl, Caitlyn Jenner and her Olympics exploits as Bruce Jenner, boxer Christy Martin, whose husband tried to murder her, tennis player Mardy Fish opening up about struggles with mental health, and a band of hockey players known as the Trashers taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss. ■