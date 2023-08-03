Netflix Boy-Meets-Boy Series ‘Heartstopper’ Premieres Second Season

Season two of British teen dramedy Heartstopper starts on Netflix August 3. The show is based on a comic and graphic novel by Alice Oseman and tells the story of Charlie, who falls in love with classmate Nick in school. Joe Locke portrays Charlie and Kit Connor plays Nick.

Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell are also in the cast.

The new season sees Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. “With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship,” said Netflix.

There are eight episodes in the second season.

In press materials, Oseman called season two “an evolution.”

“The characters are all maturing in their romances, their identities, and their outlooks on life and the future,” she said. “They all feel a little older and wiser, and with that comes a whole host of new experiences and emotions. While season one followed a typical romance story structure, season two takes a deeper look into teen relationships of various stages and sees the characters begin to explore more complex emotional truths about themselves and each other.”

A review in USA Today called Heartstopper “the beautiful and flawed queer teen story we need.”

A Vulture review said, “Heartstopper, sweet as a s’more, sincere as a PSA, has returned for a second season of good intentions and painful self-consciousness.”

Oseman executive produces with Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Euros Lyn.

See-Saw Films is the production company.