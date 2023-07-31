‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Physical’ Launch Final Seasons: What’s Premiering This Week (July 31-August 6)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
FX’s Reservation Dogs and Apple TV Plus’ Physical are among several series returning to television with new seasons during the first week of August.
Reservation Dogs on August 2 will launch its third and final season on streaming service Hulu. The Taika Waititi-produced series, which follows the lives of four teenagers in rural Oklahoma, is the first TV series to feature all indigenous writers and directors. Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paula Alexis, and Zahn McClarnon.
Apple TV Plus's Physical is also launching its third and final season on August 2. The series stars Rose Byrne as an 80s insecure housewife who decides to make her own way through the world of aerobics. Zooey Deschanel joins the Physical cast that also features Rory Scovel and Diedre Friel.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 31-August 6. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
July 31, Breeders (returning series), FX
August 3, Heartstopper (returning series), Netflix
August 3, The Lincoln Lawyer (returning series), Netflix
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (drama), Prime Video
August 4, Fatal Seduction (returning series), Netflix
August 6, The Chi (returning series), Showtime
August 6, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (returning series), HBO
