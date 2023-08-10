Naber, Breen Named Co-Heads of Ad Sales, CBS Stations

Matt Naber and Robert Breen have been named co-heads of ad sales and operations at CBS Stations. They succeed Julio Marenghi, who departs October 1. Naber and Breen will lead local ad revenue, sales strategies and operations at the 27 stations owned by CBS.

“With Matt and Robert’s leadership, we are excited to accelerate the unification and evolution of our teams across the country to lead multi-platform local sales for our stations as well as the Paramount portfolio,” Wendy McMahon, president and co-head, CBS News and Stations, said. “Through these changes, we will more directly align our people, processes and resources with the evolving needs of our advertisers and the marketplace.”

Naber is an 11-year CBS veteran who most recently was VP and head of local digital and streaming ad sales for CBS Stations and Paramount Global.

“I am incredibly motivated by the opportunity to help transform our business and am excited to work alongside Robert and the rest of my CBS and Paramount colleagues under Wendy’s leadership,” Naber said. “Capitalizing on our massive reach across our linear and streaming inventory allows us to further strengthen our relationships with clients and agency partners across all screens. This strategic move positions us for not only the current landscape, but also will allow us to advance quickly for future cross-platform transaction types, integrations and measurement as we continue to organize and operationalize around our core and political client expectations.”

Breen was VP and director of sales at WBBM Chicago. Before joining CBS, he spent a dozen years at WGN Chicago, including 10 as sales manager.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Matt, Wendy and all of our CBS and Paramount teammates as we navigate the exciting journey of aligning with the rapidly changing business landscape,” Breen said. “Moving forward, it will be vital that we continue to evolve our workflows, processes and go-to-market strategies while maintaining a strong focus on client service and cultivating meaningful relationships. By working together, I am confident we will forge a bright future for our team and valued clients.”