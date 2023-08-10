Julio Marenghi, CBS Television Stations Sales President, Sets Retirement

Julio Marenghi, CBS Television Stations president of sales, will retire as of October 1. He’s been at the CBS group for 14 years, including a run as WBZ Boston general manager.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who is receiving this note,” he said in a memo to colleagues. “You are consummate professionals who made my job easier and, more importantly, helped us deliver record-setting results for our group on so many occasions over the years — even in challenging times. As I prepare to move on, I take a lot of pride in knowing our team is well-positioned for continued success in the months and years to come.”

Marenghi will travel with his wife Rio, and said he may partake in board and advisory work.

Marenghi was president of ad sales at CBS Television Station from 2002 to 2008, then worked at WGN America, where he was president, parent Tribune, and Media General, before coming back to CBS late in 2018, as senior VP of revenue strategy for the stations, then sales president.

Marenghi was president and general manager of WBZ-WSBK Boston from 2004 to 2006.

Wendy McMahon, CBS News and Stations president and co-head, said, “Julio is one of our longest serving leaders and I am grateful for all he has done over the years as an ardent supporter of our teams and business. He has captained a top-notch sales team that is a source of pride for all of us at CBS and Paramount. I am also thankful that Julio will be with us for another seven weeks to support a smooth transition. We will be announcing new sales group leadership soon, but for today I ask that you join me in wishing Julio all the best as he, Rio and their pups enjoy their next chapter.”