Marenghi Given Oversight of Tribune's WGN America

Julio Marenghi has been promoted to executive vice president and

general manager of Tribune's cable network, WGN America. Most recently,

Marenghi was the network's EVP of sales and distribution.

"Julio

has been an integral player to the progressive changes that continue to

take place at WGN America," said Jerry Kersting, president of Tribune

Broadcasting, in a statement. "Since he joined the network, our ad sales

have improved, our bottom line results have steadily increased and we

are in total growth mode. His leadership is second to none and we're

glad he's on our team."

Marenghi came to WGN America in 2009 from

the CBS Television Stations where he had risen to become president of

advertising sales.

Tribune has been working to reinvent WGN

America over the last two years and grow the cable network's audience.

To that end, WGN America has been aggressively acquiring off-net

programming, including Warner Bros.' Curb Your Enthusiasm, Entourage and The New Adventures of Old Christine; Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother and The Unit; and NBC Universal's Monk to join Twentieth's Bones, Disney-ABC's Scrubs, Debmar-Mercury's South Park, NBCU's Law & Order: Criminal Intent and an extensive movie library. This fall, WGN America will add NBCU's 30 Rock and Twentieth's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

WGN America also airs live professional sporting events including nearly 100 Major League Baseball games.