Marenghi Tapped for Media General Chief Revenue Officer

Julio Marenghi, former president of ad sales at Tribune Broadcasting, has been named chief revenue officer of broadcast operations at Media General. Effective immediately, Marenghi is responsible for the development and execution of all advertising sales plans for Media General's 71 television stations in 48 markets. He reports to Deb McDermott, senior VP and chief operating officer.

"Julio is highly regarded throughout the industry as being a dynamic sales leader with a very keen and progressive view of the ever-evolving advertising landscape," said Vincent L. Sadusky, president and CEO of Media General. "His proven track record of driving profitability and creating new and innovative revenue-generating opportunities will be a tremendous asset to the new Media General as we focus on solidifying our industry-leading position."

Marenghi had been promoted to Tribune Broadcasting president of sales after serving as president of WGN America. Prior to joining Tribune, he held leadership roles at CBS Television Stations, including president of broadcast ad sales and president and general manager of WBZ-WSBK Boston. He started his sales career at KGO San Francisco.

Marenghi also founded District Six Media Consulting in 2014.

Marenghi will work closely with Jamie Elden, Media General's chief revenue officer for its digital businesses.

