Mystery ‘1899’ Won’t See Season Two on Netflix

Mystery drama 1899 will not see a second season on Netflix. The show premiered November 17. There are eight episodes.

The series is about a migrant steamship heading from England to New York in 1899. The journey takes an unexpected turn when the passengers discover a second migrant ship adrift on the sea. “What they will find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare,” goes the Netflix description.

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, creators of Netflix drama Dark, created 1899. Premiering in 2017, Dark was Netflix’s first German production.

“With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed,” Odar posted on Instagram. “We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

The 1899 cast includes Andreas Pietschmann, Emily Beecham, Maciej Musial and Aneurin Barnard. ■