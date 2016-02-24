Netflix to Offer First German Series

Netflix will offer its first German production when Dark, a family saga with a supernatural twist, debuts on the SVOD service in 2017. The 10-episode drama details the disappearance of two children and exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families.

Netflix is spreading its reach across the globe. Last month, it launched in more than 130 new countries around the world. The subscription service debuted in Germany in the fall of 2014.

Dark is directed by Baran bo Odar, whose latest film is Who am I--No System Is Safe. Jantje Friese is writing the project.

“Dark is an incredible German story that will appeal to a global audience,” said Erik Barmack, VP, international originals at Netflix. “Bo and Jantje are creative talents that have developed great projects in both Berlin and Hollywood, and we are thrilled to be working with them on our first original series entirely authored, shot and produced in Germany.”

Production is expected to start this year.

“We’re very excited to shoot the first Netflix original series made in Germany. To be part of the family that brought amazing shows like House of Cards and Bloodline to its audience is a huge honor,” said Odar.