More Than 67 Million Viewers Watch Presidential Debate

The presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump was watched by 67.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

That’s up from the 51.3 million people who watched Trump debate President Joe Biden in June. The debate led to Biden deciding to pull out of the race and not run for re-election.

The debate on Tuesday was produced by ABC News and was simulcast on an additional 17 television networks that are measured by Nielsen.

The Biden-Trump debate appeared on 15 networks.

ABC drew the most viewers to the debate with 19 million, according to Nielsen data provided by Fox News.

NBC had 10.1 million viewers, followed by Fox News with 9.1 million, MSNBC with 6.4 million, CBS with 6.2 million, Fox with 4.8 million and Fox Business Network with 295,000.

ABC said that Disney streaming platforms including Hulu, Disney Plus and the ABC Owned Television Station apps added another 7.4 million viewers to its total, giving its 25.4 million total viewers across linear and streaming.