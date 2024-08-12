MTV Moves VMAs to Sept. 11 To Avoid Conflict With Presidential Debate

Chappell Roan is set to perform at the 2024 VMAs.

MTV said it has moved its 2024 Video Music Awards to September 11 to avoid a conflict with the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, which will take place on September 10 on ABC.

The VMAs had been scheduled to air live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 10.

In observance of the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, MTV will again support the nonprofit 9/11 Day, which organizes the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Tuesday’s Children, which serves the families of 9/11 victims.

MTV also announced a first wave of performers for the 2024 VMA.

They include Camila Cabello, Chappel Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter.

Official sponsors of the 2024 VMAs include Bacardi Rum, Burger King, Doritos, Downy Unstopables, DraftKings, The General Insurance, Healthysexual from Gilead Sciences, Hilton, Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oreo cookies and Pantene.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers of the 2024 VMAs. Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba are executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.