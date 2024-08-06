Taylor Swift Leads VMAs With 10 Nominations

MTV announced that Taylor Swift has received more nominations for the 2024 Video Music Awards than any other artist.

Swift is nominated again for video of the year, an award she’s won four times in the past, including the last two years.

Last year Swift led all nominees with eight.

The VMAs are scheduled to be televised live from the UBS Arena in New York on Sept. 10 and well be seen in more than 150 countries.

Other artists receiving the most nominations include Post Malone with nine noms, Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter (6 each); Megan Thee Stallion and SZA (5 each), LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims (4 each).

Beginning Tuesday, fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including Video of the Year, presented by Burger King; Best Collaboration; and Artist of the Year by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, August 30th. Voting is sponsored by The General insurance.

Voting for Best New Artist will remain active throughSeptember 10th.

Last year’s telecast drew 3.92 million total viewers across the night and registered increases in all demos, including a 54% increase among young people 18 to 34.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2024 VMAs. Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.