MTV Moving VMAs To New UBS Arena in New York

MTV said the 2024 Video Music Awards will return to New York and take place at the new UBS Arena.

The awards show is scheduled for September 10 and will air live around the world in more than 150 countries.

“We’re excited to bring this year’s VMAs to UBS Arena, one of the country’s newest and most cutting-edge venues,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events for Paramount and chief content officer, Music, for Paramount Plus. “Celebrating one of music’s biggest nights with the incredible, robust New York area fans is something we’ve been looking forward to since the moment last year’s show ended.”

Last year’s awards show took place at the Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey. The telecast generated a record 1.82 billion total minutes consumed, up 14.5% from the prior year.

The VMAs appeared across 13 of Paramount Global's networks. The telecast drew 3.92 million total viewers across the night and registered increases in all demos, including a 54% increase among young people 18 to 34.

The event was hosted by Nicki Minaj, saw Taylor Swift accept nine Moon Person trophies and featured a reunion of boy band Nsync.

“It’s an honor to host MTV and the VMAs at UBS Arena,” said Mark Shulman, senior VP of programming for the UBS Arena. “This is the culmination to bring a world-class event to a venue that offers state-of-the-art capabilities and the best in fan amenities. We look forward to welcoming this year’s top artists, fans, and viewers worldwide to experience our arena and campus at Belmont Park.”

The UBS Arena, located on the grounds of Belmont Park on the border of Queens and the Nassau County town of Elmont, is the home of the New York Islanders NHL team. Since it opened in 2021, it has featured concerts by Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Drake, Harry Styles, Marc Anthony and Suga.

"We are excited to welcome back the MTV Video Music Awards to New York State,” added New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “From its origins at Radio City Music Hall in 1984 to this September's event at the UBS Arena, the VMAs continue to captivate millions, showcasing the very best in music video artistry. As we prepare to host this 40th anniversary event, let's embrace the spirit of creativity and innovation that defines our state's cultural landscape.”