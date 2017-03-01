Viacom Names Gillmer Head of Music and Talent

Viacom named Bruce Gillmer as head of music and talent for its global entertainment group, a new role.

Gillmer will continue as executive VP of music and talent programming and event and co-brand lead for MTV International. He will continue to report to Bob Bakish, who was head of Viacom International before becoming CEO of the media company.

In his new role, Gillmer will oversee music programming, talent and events, working with Viacom’s networks.

“Music is a common thread that unites much of Viacom’s portfolio around the world, and we want to find even more powerful ways to connect artists and fans by leveraging our global scale, talent relationships, and programming expertise,” said Bakish. “Bruce is a passionate music industry leader who, during his tenure at MTV International, has orchestrated countless unforgettable performances, infused more music in the brand, and further established MTV as a worldwide leader in the space. I’m thrilled to have him in this role.”

Gilmer began at Viacom in the MTV U.S. music and talent department. He was involved in developing and producing VH1 Divas Live, the VH1 Hip Hop Honors, the VH1 Fashion Awards and Behind The Music.