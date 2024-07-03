Weekly Cable Ratings: CNN’s Biden-Trump Debate Propels News Networks in Primetime
Fox News crushes competition in total day
CNN’s debate telecast between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump drew big audiences for the cable news networks last week.
Fox News was the most-watched cable network for the week of June 24-30, averaging 2.9 million viewers — its highest audience since the 2022 midterm elections, according to Nielsen numbers provided by Fox News. CNN (1.3 million viewers) and MSNBC (1.2 million viewers) finished second and third for the week, respectively.
All three news networks benefited from the June 27 CNN-produced debate, which was simulcast by several networks and streaming services. CNN drew 9.5 million viewers, while Fox News averaged 9.2 million viewers and MSNBC garnered 4.1 million viewers from 9 p.m. to 10:39 p.m., according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.
ESPN was fourth for the week with 1.1 million viewers, followed by USA Network’s 789,000 viewers and HGTV’s 710,000 watchers. FS1 (676,000 viewers), INSP (612,000), Hallmark Channel (589,000) and TBS (581,000) rounded out the top 10 most-watched networks for the week.
Fox News blew away the competition on the total day chart, averaging 1.5 million viewers to MSNBC’s 769,000 viewers, CNN’s 565,000, ESPN’s 485,000 and HGTV’s 402,000, according to Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.