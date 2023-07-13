Mike Darnell, Warner Bros. TV President of Unscripted, Departs

Mike Darnell, Warner Bros. Television Group president of unscripted television, is leaving the company. He had come on board a decade ago after a long run at Fox.

“When Mike joined Warner Bros. in 2013, he was already an industry legend — one of the most influential figures in the history of unscripted programming,” said Channing Dungey, chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group. “In his 10 years with WBTVG, he truly supercharged the unscripted department by more than doubling the series output, making Warner Bros. the top unscripted studio in America for seven straight years. Mike oversaw an all-star lineup of the top unscripted properties in the business, and his record of success is unparalleled.”

In a statement, Darnell said he spoke with Dungey a couple months ago, and they discussed changes to the division’s structure. He was given the opportunity to stay with the company, but decided to move on.

“During my discussions with Channing, a couple of new ventures have come my way…even so, deciding to leave was difficult,” he said. I want to thank my amazing studio team. I am, of course, going to miss everybody…not the least of which is Channing…I couldn’t ask for a more supportive boss, first class all the way.”

Darnell spent 18 years at Fox prior to Warner Bros., departing Fox as president of alternative entertainment. Shows Darnell has worked on include American Idol, The Voice, the Bachelor franchise, Hell’s Kitchen, the Master Chef franchise, So You Think You Can Dance, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Ellen’s Game of Games and Don’t Forget the Lyrics.

“I had hoped we would continue to work together, but I understand Mike’s decision to leave,” said Dungey. “If there’s such a thing as a genius in this business, Mike definitely qualifies.”