Fox Head of Alternative Programming Mike Darnell Departing

Mike Darnell, Fox's longtime president of alternative

entertainment, is leaving the network when his contract is up at the end of

June, the network announced on Friday.

"I'm extremely grateful that Fox has offered me a new

long-term contract (and anyone who knows me won't believe I'm saying this), but

I've decided it's time for a change," said Darnell in a statement.

"With my current deal ending in June, and having been here for 18 years

(kind of a record in Hollywood), I had to make a decision: either stay (and

basically admit to myself I was going to retire at Fox...not a terrible choice)

or leave and try something new. I've been in 'reality' since before it was

even called that, and it has truly been an amazing ride. However, the

world has changed drastically over the last few years and now with hundreds of

channels and limitless ways to watch television, I've decided this was the

perfect time to take advantage of the rapidly changing marketplace."

Darnell has been with Fox for 18 years, first joining in

1994 as director of specials. He oversaw the launch of current hits like American

Idol, The X Factor, So You Think You Can Dance and Hell's Kitchen,

as well envelope-pushing fare like Joe Millionaire, The Swan and Temptation

Island.

"Mike took risks at a critical time and was a pioneering

force in shaping the reality programming genre that exists today," said Rupert

Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News Corp. "He's a smart and fearless

executive who will be missed."

Darnell leaves Fox as its two reality tentpoles,

Idol and X Factor,

are in the now-annual process of overhauling their judging panels for next

season. The network this week confirmed theaddition of Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio to the third season of X

Factor and a report earlier Friday said JenniferHudson was on board to join Idol next year on a completely new

panel. Both series suffered ratings losses this season (Idol down 25%

and Factor down 19%), contributing to Fox losing its 18-49 ratings crown

for the first time in nine seasons.

A search will begin immediately for his successor.