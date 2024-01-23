NBC News Names Mike Calia Managing Editor of Business & Economy Unit

Mike Calia has been named managing editor of NBC News’s Business & Economy unit. He comes from CNBC, where he was a senior editor at CNBC Digital. He will oversee editorial direction for the Business & Economy unit, with an emphasis on the state of the economy, the American consumer, the jobs market and what NBC News calls “pocketbook issues.”

Calia spent close to seven years at CNBC. He’s now based at 30 Rock in Manhattan.

“Mike will be an incredible asset as we continue to build momentum between NBC News and CNBC in pursuing seamless and powerful partnerships, ambitious lines of reporting and elevated work across the broader News Group,” said Catherine Kim, senior VP, NBC News Editorial, in a memo to staff.

While at CNBC Digital, Calia oversaw a team of editors and reporters covering media, transportation, retail, food and other industries. The team is known internally as “the Biz Team.”

Before that, he was senior editor for politics at CNBC Digital, managing coverage of the 2018 and 2020 elections, and as a breaking news editor. Previously, Calia spent more than eight years at The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires as an editor and reporter.