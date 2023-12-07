Brian Cheung Named Correspondent at NBC News

Brian Cheung has been named business and data correspondent at NBC News. He joined NBC News as a reporter in the business and technology unit in September 2022. He will report across all NBC News platforms.

Since joining NBC News, “Brian has been ubiquitous across all platforms breaking down all kinds of data — from the latest inflation numbers to the jobs report to retail sales — and translating what it all means for our audience and the overall health of the economy,” said Catherine Kim, NBC News senior VP of editorial. “Brian led coverage of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and the regional banking crisis earlier this year, was steadfast on the stakes of the UAW strike, and captured the pulse of Americans across small towns and cities.”

Cheung began his career as an intern on the assignment desk at CNBC. He was a reporter and anchor at Yahoo! Finance for four years before moving to NBC News.

“In 2024, we look forward to more of his crucial reporting on whether the economy is working for most Americans, as Wall Street, inflation and family budgets will surely be front and center for voters as we enter a presidential election year,” Kim said.