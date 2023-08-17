Chloe Melas Departs CNN for NBC News

Chloe Melas joins NBC News on August 21 as an entertainment correspondent. She’ll detail the intersection of entertainment, business and culture, across all NBC News platforms. She will be based in New York.

Melas comes from CNN, where she has been an entertainment reporter.

Catherine Kim, senior VP of NBC News Editorial, shared the hiring with staff. “ If you know Chloe by reputation, you know she is a relentless, ambitious, prolific reporter who expands the definition of entertainment reporting,” she said.

Kim noted how Melas scored major scoops at CNN, while also pulling off challenging investigative work and celebrity interviews.

Melas hosted CNN’s 2021 New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. She also helped host CNN’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert telecast in 2021.

Before joining CNN in 2016, she launched entertainment site HollywoodLife. She was also an anchor at VH1. Her career began with an earlier stint at CNN, as a news assistant.

“It has truly been a masterclass in journalism,” Melas said on Instagram. “For the last 7 years I’ve had the privilege of working alongside some of the greatest journalists in the world. Many of them have become family.”