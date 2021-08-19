CNN Has 'We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert' Aug. 21

CNN airs We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert Aug. 21. Happening on the Great Lawn in Manhattan’s Central Park, the music includes LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Bruce Springsteen, Journey, The Killers, Paul Simon, Patti Smith and other acts.

Anderson Cooper kicks off coverage at 4 p.m. ET, with Don Lemon, Erica Hill, Athena Jones and Chloe Melas pitching in. Cooper will interview music industry legend Clive Davis, who is producing the event, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and others.

The music starts at 5 p.m.

“Just as CNN is truly a global media operation, New York is one the world's leading global cities. We are really excited about bringing the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert to the hundreds of millions of people in over 200 countries who use CNN every day. This is an event that, wherever you are in the world, you’d love to be at and by integrating it across our numerous TV and digital products we are helping to amplify the concert globally,” said Rani Raad, president, CNN Worldwide Commercial. “Along with our three presenting partners, Anheuser-Busch, Citi and Expedia, we are immensely proud to share this occasion with audiences worldwide as we collectively look towards a brighter future.”

Most tickets are free. “As a celebration of New York City’s comeback, the concert will promote health, safety, and equity,” said We Love NYC organizers.