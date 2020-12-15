CBS Airs Concert Special ‘Play On’ Dec. 15

CBS will air the concert special Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change Dec. 15. Kevin Bacon and Eve host, and the performers include LL Cool J, Sara Bareilles, Emily King, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Bon Jovi and Ringo Starr.

The special will stream on YouTube as of midnight Dec. 15. It will raise funds for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and WhyHunger.

The performances happen at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York and the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

“2020 has been an immensely challenging year, and many have turned to music as a great source of comfort, hope and strength,” said Bacon, whose films include Footloose and Mystic River. “I am so thrilled to be teaming up my philanthropic organization Six Degrees with the respected producers and artists who have signed on for this remarkable night of music to help amplify these important issues and bring some much needed joy through music.”

Eve is a rapper and actress and host of The Talk.

The executive producers for Play On are Bacon, John Varvatos, LL Cool J, Anthony Mason, Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter.

“I’m so excited to be joining Kevin Bacon in co-hosting CBS’ Play On television special this coming December!” said Eve. “It’s been a really challenging year for everyone, and it’s time we continue to support social, environmental, racial and economic justice with the help of WhyHunger, NAACP Legal Defense Fund and SixDegrees.org. Also supporting iconic music venues from New York City, Nashville, Los Angeles and myself hosting live from London! I can’t wait to raise money, make a change and bring people some really incredible live music.”