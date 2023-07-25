Madison Beer Joins ‘Good Morning America’ Summer Concert Series

Madison Beer has been added to Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series, playing out of GMA’s Times Square studio on Friday, August 4. Her addition rounds out GMA’s 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup.

From New York, pop singer Beer got her start posting her music videos on YouTube. Her debut album “Life Support” came out in 2021. Her next album, “Silence Between Songs,” comes out in September.

Jung Kook of BTS played Good Morning America on July 14 out of Central Park and Fitz and the Tantrums play from the Times Square Studio July 28. Also in the lineup are Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier, Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt and a 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration that features Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes and BIA.

Good Morning America is on ABC. The Central Park summer performances are at Rumsey Playfield. Those are free and open to the public, while performances in the Times Square studios don’t have a live audience.

All performances will air from 7-9 a.m. ET during Good Morning America, and on GMA3 and ABC News Live. All happen on Fridays except for Jepsen’s performance.

The Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Revlon Hair Tools.