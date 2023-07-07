Hozier, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tim McGraw Lined Up for ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series

Good Morning America has shared its Summer Concert Series lineup. The series begins Friday, July 14 with Jung Kook of BTS taking the stage in Central Park in New York.

Fitz and the Tantrums play in GMA’s Times Square studio July 28 and Carly Rae Jepsen is in the same space August 10.

On August 11, it’s the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration in Central Park, with Fat Joe and Remy Ma, and Busta Rhymes and BIA.

Hozier plays the Times Square studio August 18 and Tim McGraw is in Central Park August 25.

The series concludes with Sam Hunt playing Central Park September 1.

The Central Park performances are at Rumsey Playfield. Those are free and open to the public, while performances in the Times Square studios don’t have a live audience.

All performances will air from 7-9 a.m. ET during Good Morning America on ABC, and on GMA3 and ABC News Live.