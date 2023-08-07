Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ on Disney Plus Next Month

Disney’s live-action film The Little Mermaid, which premiered in theaters in May, debuts on Disney Plus September 6. Halle Bailey plays Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King portrays Eric, Daveed Diggs voices Sebastian and Awkwafina voices Scuttle.

The Little Mermaid is the story of Ariel, a spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land. But that puts her life in jeopardy.

The film grossed over $500 million at the box office, according to Disney.

The New York Times said The Little Mermaid “is everything nobody should want in a movie: dutiful and defensive, yet desperate for approval. It reeks of obligation and noble intentions. Joy, fun, mystery, risk, flavor, kink — they’re missing.”

Animated film The Little Mermaid came out in 1989.

The Disney Plus special features bonus content, including Javier Bardem as King Triton performing songs “Impossible Child”, “Passing the Dinglehopper” and “Under the Sea – Song Breakdown.”

The movie’s songs feature music from Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It is produced by Marc Platt, John DeLuca and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver the executive producer.