Disney Plus Debuts ‘Moana’ and ‘Little Mermaid’ Singalongs

Disney Plus premieres sing-along versions of beloved Disney musicals, as Moana and The Little Mermaid debut on the platforms Friday, July 22. As viewers watch the sing-along version of the movies, lyrics appear on-screen to help with the singing.

Five more sing-along musicals debut in August: The Lion King and The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride August 5, Beauty and the Beast (1991 version) and Beauty and the Beast (2017) August 19, and Tangled August 19.

ABC has hosted Disney Family Singalong in the past, with Christina Aguilera and Michael Buble among the celebs turning up in April 2020, and taking on their favorite Disney tunes at home.

Moana came out in 2016 and had Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson in the voice cast.

The Little Mermaid was released in 1989 and had Jodi Benson and Christopher Daniel Barnes in the cast. ■