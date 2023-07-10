Leopoldo Gomez, Univision News President, Leaving Company

Leopoldo Gomez, Univision News president, is leaving the company as of July 14. He has run Univision News for two years after spending 23 years as VP of news at Televisa.

Gomez “plans to pursue other interests,” according to parent TelevisaUnivision.

His interim replacement will be Maria Martinez-Guzman, executive VP of news, Univision.

“Leopoldo has had an immense impact on our news division in the last two years,” said Wade Davis, CEO of TelevisaUnivision. “We have benefited from his expertise and in-depth knowledge of the news making process. We are saddened to see him go but understand his decision.”

Gomez was part of the leadership team that launched streaming channel Noticias Univision 24/7. During his time atop Univision News, it also launched the fact-checking platform, “elDetector,” on WhatsApp. Gomez was also saluted for creating news specials that have been particularly relevant to Hispanic viewers, including ones related to migration, an investigation into drug lord Caro Quintero and an interview with Pope Francis.

“I have worked alongside Leopoldo for almost 25 years. It is impossible to briefly sum up a quarter of a century of professional and personal adventures with him,” said Bernardo Gómez, co-CEO of Grupo Televisa. “Therefore, I will just say it has been a great journey. His professionalism and devotion to work, as well as his high journalistic standards have allowed him to make our company a very successful one in the contested news and documentary programs. He has always encouraged very profound and trusted journalism. He will be missed as a key team player, but we are all looking forward to doing something exciting in the future.”



Jorge Ramos, Univision anchor, praised Gomez as well. “With Leopoldo we expanded our reach to other platforms, and to other audiences,” he said. “What I cherish the most is his unwavering dedication to news making of the highest standards and to editorial independence. I will miss our daily editorial meetings.”

Martinez-Guzman was senior VP of news at Univision before her promotion to executive VP.