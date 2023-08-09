Laura Jarrett Named ‘Saturday Today’ Co-Anchor

Laura Jarrett has been named co-anchor of Saturday Today on NBC. She starts in the new role September 9, alongside co-anchor Peter Alexander. Saturday Today will return to Studio 1A in New York from its current home in Washington D.C.

Jarrett will continue in her role as NBC News senior legal correspondent. She joined NBC News in January, covering the Department of Justice and the Supreme Court while also providing analysis on legal issues, law enforcement and breaking news stories.

“In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight and powerful storytelling," said Libby Leist, executive VP of Today and Lifestyle. “Not only is she a terrific journalist, she’s also a wonderful colleague. We can’t wait to officially welcome her to Saturday Today.”

Kristen Welker, NBC News co-chief White House correspondent, has been Saturday Today co-anchor but is taking on the moderator role at Meet the Press with Chuck Todd stepping down.

Jarrett also appears on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet the Press in addition to reporting for MSNBC, NBC News NOW and NBC News Digital. She previously worked at CNN, where she spent six years covering the Department of Justice and legal affairs. She also was co-anchor of Early Start.

Peter Alexander is also chief White House correspondent.

NBC News correspondent Joe Fryer has been named Saturday Today feature anchor. He will continue as co-anchor of Morning News Now on NBC News NOW.

Angie Lassman is the meteorologist on Saturday Today.