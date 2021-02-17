CNN Shakes Up Daytime Lineup

CNN has shaken up its lineup, with John Berman and Brianna Keilar anchoring New Day from 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays beginning in April. Laura Jarrett and Christine Romans continue to anchor Early Start 5-6 a.m. and Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto continue to anchor CNN Newsroom 9 to 11 a.m. Kate Bolduan remains anchor on At this Hour 11 a.m. to noon.

John King remains anchor of Inside Politics with John King weekdays 12-1 p.m.

Ana Cabrera slides into the 1-2 p.m. slot on CNN Newsroom in April.

Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell take on CNN Newsroom 2-4 p.m. Camerota has been on New Day while Blackwell has anchored Weekend New Day for nine years.

Boris Sanchez joins Christi Paul as co-anchor of Weekend New Day on Saturday and Sunday mornings, starting in April. Sanchez previously was CNN White House correspondent.

Fredricka Whitfield will continue to anchor CNN Newsroom’s midday coverage Saturdays and Sundays.

Jim Acosta will anchor CNN Newsroom on weekends from 3-6 p.m. starting in April. Acosta is CNN’s chief domestic correspondent. Before that, he was chief White House correspondent.

Pamela Brown now anchors CNN Newsroom on Saturdays and Sundays from 6-9 p.m.