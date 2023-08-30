Late-Night Hosts Launch Strike-Themed Podcast August 30

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver have teamed up on a podcast called “Strike Force Five”, which debuts on Spotify August 30. All proceeds from the podcast go to staffers of the late-night shows, who are not working due to the writers’ strike.

Spotify says, “Strike Force Five welcomes you to a conversation between five rival colleagues for an inside look at late night television.” It describes how the five hosts decided in the spring to meet weekly, via Zoom, and discuss the Hollywood strikes and what they mean for late-night TV. “What ensued was a series of hilarious and compelling conversations,” said Spotify.

The series will run for at least 12 episodes, with each host serving in the revolving moderator role.

Colbert hosts The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS. Fallon hosts The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC. Kimmel hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC and Seth Meyers hosts Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. Oliver hosts Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on HBO.

Podcast sponsors are Mint Mobile and Diageo (Aviation American Gin, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Casamigos and Ketel One Vodka).

“Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch a football team with five quarterbacks on the field at once?” wondered Spotify. “Introducing Strike Force Five!”