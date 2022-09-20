‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Gets Three More Years

Jimmy Kimmel and ABC agreed on a three-year contract extension for Kimmel to continue hosting and executive producing Jimmy Kimmel Live! The extension will keep Kimmel on ABC through season 23.

“For 20 years, Jimmy Kimmel has been a huge part of the ABC family and the heartbeat of late-night television,” said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “Not only has he entertained our audiences night after night with his sharp comedy, dynamic interviews and irreverent humor, but he has gotten us through some of the most momentous events in our history with optimism and heart. There is no one funnier and more authentic than Jimmy. We are so proud of the incredibly talented team at Jimmy Kimmel Live! and could not be happier to continue our partnership.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! premiered in January 2003. Broadcasting from the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard, it airs at 11:35 p.m. ET. Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig are executive producers.

“After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting,’” said Kimmel.

Kimmel hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018 and the Emmys in 2012, 2016 and 2020. He’s also the host and executive producer of ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials with Norman Lear and is creator/executive producer of game show Generation Gap. ■