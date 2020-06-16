Jimmy Kimmel to Host Emmy Awards in September

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 72nd Emmy Awards on ABC Sept. 20. It is Kimmel’s third time hosting. He will also executive produce the event.

(Image credit: ABC)

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

Kimmel hosts and produces Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. The late-night show is in its 18th season. He also hosts and produces Who Wants to be a Millionaire on ABC.

Kimmel previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.

“I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” said Kimmel.

Last year’s Emmys, on Fox, did not have a host. Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted on NBC in 2018.

Nominations will be announced by the Television Academy July 28.