Jonas Brothers Kick Off ‘Today’ Citi Concert Series

The Jonas Brothers kicked off Today’s Citi Concert Series (opens in new tab) May 12. The music happens in Rockefeller Center. Also lined up are Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson, among others.

Next up is Big Time Rush June 2 and Niall Horan June 9, then Chance the Rapper June 15 and Kim Petras June 23. Karol G takes the stage June 30 and Twice is on July 5.

Dan + Shay play July 21 and Renee Rapp is lined up for July 28. Kelsea Ballerini plays August 11 and Darius Rucker September 1.

Kelly Clarkson and Jon Batiste have not announced their play dates yet.

Today is on NBC.

Clarkson, Horan and Chance the Rapper are judges on The Voice, also on NBC.

The performance entrance is located at 48th Street and Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Viewers can register for Fan Passes at today.com/concerts. Those give fans priority access to the show, ahead of general admission.