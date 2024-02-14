Hoops Standout Stephen Curry Stars in Peacock Series ‘Mr. Throwback’ (TCA)
Peacock goes straight-to-series on four projects, including one on John Wayne Gacy
Peacock announced four scripted projects at the TCA Winter Press Tour that are going straight to series. They are Mr. Throwback, a mockumentary comedy starring NBA legend Stephen Curry and Adam Pally; Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, about the serial killer and the investigation into his exploits; All Her Fault, a thriller limited series adapted from the novel of the same name, about a wealthy Chicago community and its secrets; and an untitled James Wan and Simu Liu project, which Peacock calls an “espionage techno-thriller.”
David Caspe, Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman are the writers and exec producers on Mr. Throwback. Curry and Pally are executive producers and stars. The show is about a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, Curry.
Patrick Macmanus is the showrunner, writer and executive producer on Devil in Disguise. The series looks at the 33 young men who were murdered and buried in a crawl space beneath their killer’s house. Gacy was well-liked in his community and at times dressed up as a clown to entertain sick children.
The scripted show is inspired by the 2021 Peacock docuseries produced by NBC News Studios, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise.
Megan Gallagher is the writer, creator and executive producer on All Her Fault. Andrea Mara wrote the book that inspired it. The show is about a boy who goes missing in upscale Chicago.
Thomas Brandon is the creator, writer and executive producer on the Wan-Liu project. Set five minutes into the future, it looks at an intelligence analyst, played by Liu, who realizes his brain has been hacked.
