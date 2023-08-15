Stephen Curry, ESPN Tee Up Golf-Themed Season of 'Why Not Us' Documentary Series

ESPN and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media production company will take to the links for a third season of the Why Not Us sports documentary series focusing on the Howard University golf program.

The eight-episode, Why Not Us: Howard Golf series debuts August 21 on ESPNU and will follow both the Howard men’s and women’s golf teams as they look to compete at the top of college tournaments across the country, according to ESPN.

This past spring, the Howard men’s golf team in its third year as a Division 1 program won its second consecutive PGA Works Collegiate Championship, while the Howard women’s team placed three players on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team in 2023 in its second year of competition.

“As we continue to shine a light on HBCU culture through the Why Not Us series, we’re inspired by the student-athletes, coached and administrators who dare to forge their own legacies while embracing and celebrating the history of their institutions,” ESPN Films senior VP of original content Brian Lockhart said in a statement. “The story of Howard Golf is particularly interesting, not only for the tremendous, immediate success of the program, but the way in which Coach [Sam] Puryear, his student-athletes and Steph Curry show us what is possible when you truly believe in a common vision and you put in the work to get there.”