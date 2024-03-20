Hallie Jackson Named Sunday ‘NBC Nightly News’ Anchor

Hallie Jackson, NBC News senior Washington correspondent, becomes anchor of the Sunday NBC Nightly News starting April 7. She will continue to anchor Hallie Jackson NOW weekdays at 5-7 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW. She will retain her Washington correspondent role too, reporting for Today, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press and other NBC News properties.

Jackson takes over Sundays for Kate Snow. Snow stepped down as that newscast’s anchor in February to focus on her weekday program NBC News Daily. Snow anchored Sunday NBC Nightly News for eight years.

“Hallie is an exceptional journalist and an extraordinary broadcaster, representing the very best of NBC News. She is a natural fit to anchor our flagship newscast on Sundays,” said Janelle Rodriguez, NBC News' executive VP of programming.

Jackson co-anchored several recent Decision 2024 primetime specials for NBC News NOW.

She was NBC News’ chief White House correspondent during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Jackson joined NBC News in 2014 as a correspondent in Los Angeles after working as a national correspondent for Hearst Television in Washington, D.C.