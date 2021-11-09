Hallie Jackson To Anchor Daily Show Streaming on NBC News Now

Hallie Jackson, the MSNBC anchor and NBC News senior Washington correspondent, will be the host of her own daily show streaming on NBC News Now starting Nov. 15.

Appearing at 5 p.m. ET., Monday through Friday, Hallie Jackson Now will kick off the streaming network’s evening programming with new reporting about how national, culture, technology and business stories affect viewers outside the Washington beltway.

The one-hour newscast moves into part of anchor Alison Morris' current 4 to 6 p.m. timeslot. Morris' show will shift to stream from 3 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 15.

“It’s the news for people who love the news. That’s our goal,” said Jackson. “I’m a reporter at my core and we’re especially excited to showcase the incredible work that my friends and colleagues across the network are doing, and to pull back the curtain to show our audience what it’s really like to bring these stories to life.”

Hallie Jackson Now will also feature regular segments, including The Original – lengthier stories from Jackson and her fellow anchors and correspondents – and The Backstory – a behind-the-scenes look with NBC News reporters at what it takes to get stories ready for air.

Jill Billante is the executive producer of Hallie Jackson Now. Janelle Rodriguez is the senior VP of editorial for NBC News and executive-in-charge of NBC News Now.

The launch of Hallie Jackson Now is the newest addition to the streaming service’s slate of programming, which includes Top Story with Tom Llamas, Morning News Now with Joe Fryer and Savannah Sellers, NBC News Now Live with Aaron Gilchrist and Morgan Radford, NBC News Now Live with Alison Morris and Chuck Todd’s weekly show Meet The Press Reports.

Since launching in 2019, NBC News Now has grown to an average of nearly 60 million views and 20 million hours watched each month. It is available on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, as well as on The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, YouTube, Fubo, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi and NBC News’ apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.