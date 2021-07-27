NBCU News Group Hiring 200 Streaming Staffers

NBCU News Group said it will be hiring 200 new digital and streaming staffers over the next few months and that new live hours of programming will be added to NBC News Now.

The company said it will begin distributing NBC News Now international later this year.

NBC News Now’s new streaming schedule will include a daily primetime news program anchored by senior national correspondent Tom Llamas, a daily evening show and weekly special newsmagazine series hosted by senior Washington correspondent and anchor Hallie Jackson and an evening news analysis and explainer program hosted by Joshua Johnson.

Llamas returned to NBC News earlier this year after a stint at ABC News.

The company said NBC New Now will continue to expand its weekday live programming throughout the fall and add to its weekend live original programming beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

“When we combine the power of our portfolio, across our many platforms, our reach and impact is unmatched,” said Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCU News Group. “Our core focus is to consistently innovate in how our brands deliver distinctive, high-quality journalism. This substantial investment in streaming and digital allows us to meet the needs of news consumers in a rapidly-changing digital media industry.”

The additional 200 jobs come on top of 70 staffers hired recently as the network continues to expand.

In addition to NBC News Now, NBC News has streaming channels on Peacock. One is Today All Day, the other is The Choice from MSNBC.

NBC News Now is available as a channel on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, as well as on The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, YouTube, Fubo, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi and on NBCNews.com and the NBC News’ OTT apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.