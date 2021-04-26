Tom Llamas Heading Back to NBC News

Tom Llamas is returning to NBC News, where he will be senior national correspondent. He joins May 3 and will anchor a new primetime newscast on streaming platform NBC News Now. He will also contribute reporting to the network’s flagship news programs, including Today and NBC Nightly News, and to NBC’s breaking news and special events coverage.

Llamas began his career at NBC, and was most recently weekend anchor of World News Tonight on ABC. He was also ABC’s chief national affairs correspondent. He departed ABC News earlier this year.

“Tom brings with him more than two decades of experience tenaciously covering the news across multiple platforms and for many different audiences,” said Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News. “Our viewers expect us to bring them smart and trustworthy journalism, wherever they are, and we’re thrilled that Tom will be bringing his expertise and passion to NBC News, NBC News NOW and beyond.”

NBC News NOW launched in 2019. The primetime newscast debuts this summer.