Greg Drebin Named To Head Content, Marketing For AXS TV, HDNet Movies

Anthem Sports & Entertainment said that it hired Greg Drebin as head of content and marketing for its AXS TV and HDNet Movies networks.

Drebin, most recently executive VP of worldwide marketing, publicity and research at Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, will look to expand viewership and improve the demographics of the two channels.

Drebin will report to Andy Schuon, recently named president of AXS TV and HDNet Movies. Schuon and Drebin worked together at MTV, CBS Radio and Universal’s International Music Feed Network.

“Greg Drebin is an exceptional talent,” said Schuon. “His dynamic, strategic and innovative mind, and his industry expertise make him a natural fit for what we aim to accomplish at AXS TV and HDNet Movies. I am really looking forward to collaborating with Greg once more.”

Before joining Fox, Drebin was senior VP of programming and marketing at Warner Bros. International TV Branded Services. He also worked at Universal music Group and MTV. He started his career as an NBC Page and production assistant working on Saturday Night Live, Late Night with David Letterman, NBC Nightly News and NFL Live.

“AXS TV and HDnet Movies are well established networks with strong foundations in music and film. I look forward to working with Andy again to maximize their potential across all platforms,” Drebin said.