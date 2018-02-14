Greg Drebin Promoted at Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution

Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution (TCFTVD) has upped Greg Drebin to executive VP of worldwide marketing.



Drebin’s expanded purview includes oversight of the marketing and research divisions of Fox Networks Group Content Distribution as well as the research division of TCFTVD.



“Greg has been instrumental in showcasing our content around the world,” said Mark Kaner, president of TCFTVD. “He has not only elevated our creative and strategic marketing, but he has developed new processes and structure to make us the preeminent global marketing partner for our clients. We are proud to recognize him with this well-deserved promotion for his contribution to the success of our business.”



Drebin joined TCFTVD in 2014.