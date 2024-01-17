ABC News, WMUR Cancel GOP Debate Set for Jan. 18 in New Hampshire

The ABC News/WMUR Manchester (New Hampshire) Republican presidential debate planned for January 18 has been canceled. Former President Donald Trump and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley declined invitations to turn up in Manchester, which meant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would appearing by himself.

Haley said she would not participate in future debates unless either Trump or President Joe Biden also participated.

“Our intent was to host a debate coming out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would be contingent on the candidates and the outcome of the race,” ABC News and WMUR said in a statement. “As a result, while our robust election coverage will continue, ABC News and WMUR-TV will not be moving forward with Thursday’s Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire.”

David Muir, anchor of World News Tonight, and Linsey Davis, anchor of Prime on ABC News Live, were to moderate the debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. Martha Raddatz, This Week co-anchor; Jonathan Karl, ABC News chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor; and Adam Sexton, WMUR Manchester political director, were also on the broadcast team.

CNN is scheduled to host a GOP debate in New Hampshire on January 21, though it is unclear if that will take place.

WMUR will air a live, hourlong edition of political show CloseUP at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 21; a primary special at 7 p.m. that night; and an hourlong primary preview at 10 p.m. Monday.